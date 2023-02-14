How Can a Personal Injury Lawyer Help You Reach a Settlement?

Whether you suffered a car accident, a slip and fall, or any type of event that resulted in a personal injury, the party responsible for your injuries can be held liable for your losses. With a personal injury lawyer by your side, you can recover the damages you are entitled to.

Contact a personal injury attorney in New York to learn more. Here is how a personal injury lawyer can help you fight for your damages.

How a Personal Injury Lawyer Can Help

Having a lawyer by your side is a great benefit during legal disputes. Most personal injury cases settle outside the court, but this is mainly because of a lawyer’s negotiation skills, knowledge of the law, and how they build your case.

When working with a lawyer, you show that you mean business. The insurance company or the at-fault party knows that they can’t take advantage of you. In many instances, an insurance company might offer you less than what you deserve if you don’t have a lawyer.

An at-fault party might also tempt you not to pursue a personal injury claim by offering you money, but more often than not, that amount will be nowhere near what you actually deserve.

Someone who breaches their duty of care and ends up hurting you due to their negligence can be held accountable for your physical and emotional injuries. This is where a good lawyer can step in and showcase what you are truly owed.

Personal Injury Lawyers and Settlements

A personal injury lawyer can speak directly with the insurance company on your behalf to ensure that you receive the necessary support. They can gather reports and the evidence needed for your case and establish the true cost of your injuries.

Personal injury lawyers can speak with expert eyewitnesses or hire accident reconstruction experts to prove or increase the value of your claim if necessary. They can evaluate and include all the costs related to your injuries and medical care in your claim while you focus on recovery.

If you are going through a hard recovery process, the pain and suffering associated with your injuries and recovery period will also be included in your claim as non-economic damages. Personal injury lawyers know that physical injuries aren’t always the worst thing you may have to deal with after an accident.

They will consider your state of mind and mental health and include these damages in your claim or lawsuit to boost its value. Once the other party sees the overwhelming amount of evidence, they will most likely choose to settle out of court. Your lawyer can negotiate a settlement on your behalf to ensure you receive the best deal.

If a settlement can’t be reached, your lawyer can initiate a lawsuit against the at-fault party.