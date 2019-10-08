Houlihan Lawrence Awarded Best Marketing Package at 24th Annual LRE® Awards

Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) hosted its 24th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference on Tuesday September 24th through the 27th at the Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown. The annual event brings together top real estate professionals, industry leaders and accomplished speakers from around the world to connect, share and discuss the latest trends in the luxury real estate industry. Additionally, members of the global network are recognized for their dedication and outstanding accomplishments in the industry at the LRE® Awards Presentation.

This year, Houlihan Lawrence’s North of NYC platform was honored with the Best Overall Marketing Package, which is given to LRE® member who presented the most comprehensive package to market their company or brand.

“Positioning Houlihan Lawrence agents front and center as the chief content contributors, the North of NYC platform offers agents an innovative marketing tool that empowers them to make connections and grow their business with Houlihan Lawrence,” said Anne Marie Gianutsos , Houlihan Lawrence Chief Marketing Office. “North of NYC helps clients discover the lifestyles possible in our area and delivers a new platform for our agents to share their local knowledge outside of real estate transactions.”

The Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference embraces a breadth of topics of great interest to those who serve a high net-worth demographic, with an emphasis on market trends, technology solutions and recent innovations in the industry. Featured speakers included Molly Bloom, author of the book Molly’s Game, who shared in her presentation ‘Make Every Customer Feel Like a High Roller’ her incredible journey from being a college student and waitress to building and operating one the largest and most notorious private poker games in the world. Matthew Ferrera, a distinguished philosopher, photographer, speaker and writer, took to the stage and encouraged members to break away from the ordinary and nurture a next-level mindset of discipline and confidence, sharing how he, and the audience, can turn everyday activities into #AlwaysInspiring moments that fuel growth and inspire others.

Other presentations covered topics such as ‘Growing a Brokerage,’ ‘Global Luxury Real Estate Investment Opportunities’ and ‘Best Marketing Practices for Your Luxury Listings,’ among others.

For more information, please visit Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Members Attend the 24th Annual Luxury Real Estate Conference in Washington, D.C.