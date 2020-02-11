Hogan Named Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Officer at Tompkins Mahopac Bank

Tompkins Mahopac Bank (TMB) announced the promotion of Elisa Hogan, of Yorktown, NY, to senior vice president, senior credit officer. Hogan has been with TMB since 2012, most recently serving as vice president and credit administration division manager. In her role, she oversees the team responsible for all aspects of the commercial credit process.

“Elisa has been a vital member of our team for many years and we are undoubtedly strengthened by her leadership, experience and passion,” said Gerald J. Klein, Jr., president and CEO of Tompkins Mahopac Bank. “We are thrilled to see her continued growth within this organization.”

A seasoned professional with more than 22 years of experience in the fields of banking and finance, Hogan came to Tompkins Mahopac Bank from Hudson Valley Bank, where she worked for 12 years in the area of credit administration. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Pace University and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Fordham University. Hogan resides in Yorktown with her husband, Scott, and her daughter, Maria.