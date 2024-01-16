Fuel Hub Brings Healthy Lifestyle to Downton Tarrytown

Alejandra Badillo-Taub, recently opened Fuel Hub in Tarrytown and celebrated her grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 12 hosted by the Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce.

A Colombian native, Badillo-Taub emigrated to the US in order to find work opportunities and a better and safer environment where she could build a productive life while helping people lead healthier, happier and more active lives.

Before getting started in the wellness industry, Badillo-Taub earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business from EAFIT University with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Antioquiafrom, both located in her hometown of Medellin. A lifelong athlete and swimmer, she became an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor.

Fuel Hub features a cozy Protein Bar. “It’s a place where you’ll find a perfect balance between nutritious and delicious,” said Badillo-Taub. “A place where we all have a chance to bond at many different levels while creating community as we share amazing conversations.”

Badillo-Taub, a mother of 4 teenagers, is looking forward to impacting her community through her own personal example of leading a healthy, active lifestyle. In her free time, you can find her venturing into the waters of the Hudson or participating and/or creating adventurous challenges and inviting everyone else to join in.

Fuel Hub

37 Main Street

Tarrytown

646-279-4966

@FuelHubTTN