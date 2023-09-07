From Mouth-Watering Cakes to Pastries, Red Door Does It All  

The Red Door Baking Company opened in May 2018 in Buchanan but after four years they needed a larger, more accessible retail location. They found the perfect spot just one mile down the road in Montrose. “I didn’t want to leave the community that supported us, especially during Covid,” said owner and baker Debbie Mancuso.

Since the beginning, Red Door has been a true “mom and pop” operation with Debbie handling the baking and husband Gene managing the bake shop. Gene also serves as the shop’s barista.

Everything at Red Door is made from scratch daily and they pride themselves on being a locally owned, boutique bakery. Their offerings include both sweet and savory baked goods and you can stop by the shop for breakfast muffins and burritos, or at lunch you might find ham and gruyere pastries, chicken pot pie puffs, roasted tomato and goat cheese tarts, or, on Friday and Saturday, salmon and cream cheese pastries.

But it’s Debbie’s desserts that really set Red Door apart. They say a picture is worth a thousand words feast your eyes on the pictures here for what you can expect to find at Red Door.

Red Door also takes custom orders for birthday parties, handles catering for weddings and other special events, and you may even find their baked goods on the menu at one of your favorite restaurants.

And if you are looking for something to go with Debbie’s freshly baked pies, Red Door now features Pinky’s hand-packed ice cream.

Red Door Baking Company

2083 Albany Post Rd, Montrose

914-293-0295

reddoorbaking.com

Facebook & Instagram @reddoorbaking