Free “Discussion on Financial Fraud” for Local Businesses

In an effort to protect local businesses and their clients from the perils of fraud and data theft, Tompkins Mahopac Bank is hosting a “A Discussion on Financial Fraud” on Wednesday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. at its Boyce Thompson branch, 1086 North Broadway, Yonkers. While there is no cost to attend the informative talk, space is limited and an RSVP is required by May 17.

Contact Manny Correia at mcorreia@tompkinsfinancial.com, or call 914.375.4004, to reserve a seat.

“Nothing is more disruptive to a business and its customers than having its identity, or confidential information, stolen or compromised,” said Tompkins Mahopac Bank Vice President of Cash Management Steve Alfano, who will deliver the talk. “This is a great chance for business owners, leaders and those in charge of financial security to learn more about the risks and how to prevent having an issue to begin with. We look forward to sharing real-life scenarios and strategies that allow our business customers to put aside fear, protect their companies and focus on growing their businesses in the Hudson Valley region.”