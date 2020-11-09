Franzoso Contracting Ranks in Top 500 Quality Remodeling Firms Nationwide

The 42nd Annual listing of the largest 500 remodeling firms in the US—the QR Top 500—is out, and Franzoso Contracting, Inc., of Croton-on-Hudson, is among the top 200. Franzoso Contracting ranked 157 and has made the prestigious list 15 years in a row.

“Over our 40 years in business, we have focused on conscientious craftsmanship, superior customer service and the use of quality products, to make sure every customer has an exceptional experience with us every time. I am thrilled that we are, once again, among the top remodeling firms in America. I want to congratulate my team who works tirelessly to receive constant five star ratings from our customers,” said Mark Franzoso, President of Franzoso Contracting.

The home improvement/replacement firms that made the list expect to generate $5.8 billion in revenue in 2020 while employing more than 21,000 craftsmen nationwide. The full top 500 generated $10.65 billion in revenue in 2019.

Franzoso’s high profile cable television commercials in which he appears, and his popular radio spots which he voices himself, are designed to attract new customers, but Franzoso’s success is because of his incomparable 78% repeat customer business and unheard of 98% satisfaction rating as calculated by Guild Quality, an independent third party customer satisfaction surveyor.

“No one has so many customers coming back time and time again for their home remodeling needs. We don’t take their loyalty for granted. Even after 40 years in business, I pride myself on bringing innovative products to our customers while maintaining the highest level of customer service for both our new and returning customers. We do have to advertise to bring in new customers because we’ve done just about everything in our wheelhouse on our existing customers’ homes,” said Mr. Franzoso.

Since 1980, Franzoso Contracting has been providing services in siding, windows and doors, roofing (both new and repairs), and gutters. The company prides itself on protecting and enhancing the value of customers’ homes by offering specialized services like Roof Shampoo, Polar Vortex ice dam removal, energy audits and solar installation. A member of the Certified Contractors Network, the company maintains an A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Mr. Franzoso serves as a national GAF Mentor, sharing best practices with fellow contractors from across America and has received the GAF President’s Club Award for 14 years in a row. Mr. Franzoso is also member of the Owens Corning Platinum Advisory Board—a prestigious national honor awarded to contractors who have demonstrated a commitment to sustained excellence and who have a willingness to share their expertise.

Mr. Franzoso shares his success with the community in many ways. As President of the Downstate Chapter of Purple Heart Homes, Franzoso and his team of craftsmen, are dedicated to improving the lives of wounded or aging veterans by making their homes—at no charge to them—safer and more accessible. The company also supports the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce, where Mr. Franzoso served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and where his firm has been a member for 39 years; the Croton Rotary Club; The Friends Network which supports young adults with special needs; Support Connection, a breast- and ovarian-cancer support group; and Habitat for Humanity. Because of his love of music, Mr. Franzoso serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tarrytown Music Hall and is seated on the Board of Directors of the Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon, GA.

For more information on Franzoso Contracting, Inc. call (914) 271-4572 or visit www.franzoso.com.