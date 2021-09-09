Four Items to Make Your Office More Efficient and Comfortable

Are you struggling with your office space? Does it not feel like the right fit for you and your team? If this sounds like you, then we have a solution. In this blog post, we will discuss 4 items that can help make your workplace more comfortable and efficient so that you can focus on running your business rather than worrying about how to get things done in an uncomfortable environment.

Mini Fridge

A mini fridge is a great addition to any office setup because it provides a convenient place to keep beverages and food. This way you don’t have to get up from your desk for another round of Mountain Dew every time! I know, what’s even the point of getting out of bed in the morning if we can’t avoid this?

Mini fridges are energy efficient too, so they won’t cost much on cooling bills either which keeps more money in your wallet (or business account). Most come with adjustable temperature controls so you can choose different settings depending on whether certain items will be stored inside like raw meat vs drinks etc.

Make sure to grab a mini fridge drip tray as this will reduce the chance of mold, bad smelling carpet, and saves time and money in furniture repair.

Since these typically only run when they sense something being kept inside, energy consumption is highly reduced compared to traditional fridges. And they’re portable too so you can just roll it into an empty corner or under your desk when not in use if space becomes limited.

Desk Lamp

Here’s a list of efficient office items that will make your workday easier and more comfortable. The first one is a desk lamp! This isn’t just for reading in the evenings, but it can also provide overhead lighting when you’re working on something specific or need to have both hands free. Desk lamps come with adjustable arms so you can redirect the light easily. Make sure to get yourself an energy-efficient LED bulb because they last longer than traditional bulbs and don’t produce as much heat either which means less cooling costs for you! They’re also brighter than regular bulbs which makes them great for tasks requiring extra illumination such as sewing, sculpting, etc… ​Another bonus? LEDs use about 90% less power compared to incandescent bulbs. ​

A Greenhouse Planter

A greenhouse planter is an efficient way to grow herbs in your office. As long as you have some sunlight during the day, these are great for growing fresh produce! They come with little trays that allow water to drain out so they can be left alone when it’s time for watering and don’t require much attention whatsoever which is perfect if you’re too busy working on other things or simply forgetful. If you do happen to forget though, no worries because they typically only need to be watered about once every three days (or more depending on how hot/dry your climate is). Just make sure not to leave them unattended under the scorching heat of direct sunlight without any shade! That will cook the poor plants.

If you have a window by your desk, this may also be an option for growing herbs too! But if not, most greenhouses come with little wheels on the bottom which makes them easy to move around and reposition as needed. And they’re pretty affordable (especially compared to potted herb gardens) yet provide quite a bit of space for several seedlings or even just one larger plant. You can check out our review of greenhouse planters here -> Greenhouse Planter Review: The Best Way to Grow Herbs Indoors ​

A Whiteboard

Last but not least is a whiteboard. These are wonderful if you’re constantly on the go and need to jot down some quick notes for yourself or others (or even your boss sometimes). They give you an easy way of displaying reminders that can be wiped clean when no longer needed, allowing them to serve as temporary substitutes for post-it notes. And they come in various sizes so you can get one big enough to cover an entire wall section by your desk too! Just make sure it’s easily visible from wherever you’ll be sitting so everyone knows what needs attention next. You don’t want people asking questions like “What does this say?” every other minute lol. There’s nothing worse than feeling unproductive simply because we weren’t able to read the messages.

On a separate note, if you want something fun and unique for your desk that stands out from everyone else’s then this is an option! You can get them customized with names or quotes on them which makes it easy to express yourself more freely without restrictions (as long as they won’t offend anyone of course). This way we don’t have to worry about others passing judgment over our personality because at least it’ll be entertaining for some people… Or maybe just ourselves too sometimes lol. And besides, what better way is there than having fun at work? It doesn’t necessarily mean taking things less seriously but simply trying new approaches to achieve success without burning out prematurely.

Different people work differently and therefore need different things in their workspace! It’s just as easy as finding out what works best for you and then sticking with those same choices each day so they become a habit. You’ll feel more comfortable at work which will help promote productivity on all levels of your company!