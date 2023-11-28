Festive and Fabulous: Luxury Beauty Gifts for the Holidays

As you think about what to get your loved ones this holiday season, you’ll want to consider their preferences and styles. Are they bougie and like all things luxury? While that may seem like a high challenge to meet, here are a few gift ideas that can make it a lot easier for you to choose unforgettable gifts that are bound to put smiles on your loved ones’ faces:

Skincare products

Skincare products can make a world of difference for the person who loves to have the clearest and most youthful skin. If you know someone in your circle who is always on the lookout for the latest in skincare products, consider the gift of a skincare set that offers them everything from face wash products to a sunscreen gift set.

Consider asking someone who may know more about their routine to discover the specific products that they’ll love.

Trendy jewelry

Another holiday gift that may be cliché but can be perfect if you take the time to choose the right piece is jewelry. Pay attention to your loved one’s style. If you’ve noticed how they seem drawn to bohemian pieces, then find a piece that resonates with that style. You may actually find a lot of unique styles on social media sites like Instagram, where you can browse different artists creating their wares online.

Or if you know that they’re all about diamonds and stones, shop on sites where popular name-brand jewels can be found. One can often find great discounts during this season, so browse around.

Makeup gift sets

For your friend who never goes out without makeup, a makeup gift set that includes their favorite makeup brands is bound to make them smile. While they probably already have a lot of makeup, the thing about makeup is that you run out.

So, getting them key pieces that they love ensures that they’ll have makeup for months to come. You could also take your makeup gifting idea a step further and sign them up for a makeup subscription. This way, they get great makeup products for months to come.

Clothing subscriptions

Great clothes aren’t always easy to find, and spending time shopping around for them may not be the easiest thing to do. This is when a clothing subscription can be the best gift ever. If you have a friend who is fashionable and fabulous, you know that they would love to receive a gift of stylish outfits that arrive at their door every single month.

Whether it’s Stitch Fix or Thread Beast, there are numerous subscription options to choose from, no matter your friend’s preference or style. What’s great about these kinds of clothing subscriptions is that a lot of them come with some personal styling, which you will find most people will love. Who doesn’t want someone who can give a little bit of advice on how to best dress to impress?

Fragrances

Another luxury item that is a perfect holiday gift is perfume. This is especially true for that friend that you know always smells great. Fragrances can be a very personal thing, so figure out a way to find out the kind of perfume that your friend or loved one loves most.

A lot of people who use perfume don’t mind variety, so while you may not want to get them the same bottle that they already own, find an alternative that you know they will appreciate for various occasions. There are also perfume gift sets that offer small-sized perfumes, which can help introduce new smells into your friend’s fragrance repertoire.

In Conclusion

For the friend who loves bougie things, these luxury ideas will help you choose the perfect gifts for them. Whether it’s jewelry or new perfume, rest assured that anything that helps your loved one feel great about themselves is bound to be the perfect gift.