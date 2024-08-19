Deb Milone Named Executive Director of Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation

Prominent Peekskill community member Deb Milone has joined the Daisy Jopling Music Mentorship Foundation (DJMMF) in the role of Executive Director.

The Foundation’s mission is to bring the power of world-class music-making to community performances to enrich lives and empower youth to become more confident, creative and empathetic human beings. DJMMF has proven to be a strong influence in the lives of young artists.

“I could not imagine a better person for the position of Executive Director of our Music Mentorship Foundation than Deb Milone,” said Daisy Jopling. “With her expertise, vast experience, brilliant and creative thinking, perseverance, inspirational positivity, dedication and enthusiasm, we will be able to serve thousands more students with free music programs in the Westchester area, continuing throughout the U.S. and beyond. I am thrilled and honored to have Deb on our team, and I look forward to empowering and transforming children’s lives, bringing communities together, fostering peace, and healing and uplifting the world through our music.”

Deborah Milone has served in numerous community volunteer and formal capacities and has been recognized by local, county, and state governments for her community service.

She started her career at CBS Television Network, becoming a Writer/Producer for the network’s sales department.

After a stint as a free-lance marketing consultant, she became sales manager for the Gazette newspaper chain in Croton-on-Hudson.

She joined the sales department of Guide Communications in 1991, becoming vp of sales/marketing in 1996, and then district sales manager at Yellow Book in 2007.

In 2010, Milone was named Executive Director of Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce. She retired from the Chamber as President in August 2022.

Her community involvement includes the following affiliations…

Peekskill Business Improvement District (BID) Board Member

Vice Chair, Zoning Board of Appeals, City of Peekskill

First Woman President of the Peekskill Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow

Indian Point Decommissioning Community Task Force

Peekskill DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) Community Panel

Community Advisory Board Member, NYP/Hudson Valley Hospital Center

Consumer Advisory Board, Westchester County

