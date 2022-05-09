Edwards Lopez Cabrera joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate

Edwards Lopez Cabrera recently joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate as a Licensed Real Estate Salespersons.

Edwards moved to the US from the Dominican Republic in 2015 at the age of 18. He now calls the Hudson Valley home, having resided in both Westchester and Putnam Counties. Edwards is determined to develop meaningful relationships and become a resource for his clients in all things Real Estate. He is excited to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate team.

Edwards’ love for real estate sparked with his own journey as a home buyer at the age of 22. Inspired by the possibilities he sought a career in real estate. Now, Edwards hopes to help others navigate through the world of real estate and will not hesitate to commit himself to his clients.

Cynthia Lippolis, Principal Broker, is pleased to have Edwards Lopez Cabrera join the team. “Edwards’ story is inspiring. Edwards’ passion for real estate will make him a standout as he begins his budding career. We welcome Edwards to our organization as we continue to grow and increase our presence in the local community.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, in 2014. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices River Towns Real Estate has two offices located at: 133 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson and 983 Main Street, Peekskill. For more information, contact Cynthia Lippolis, Real Estate Broker/Owner at CLippolis@RiverTownsRealty.com.