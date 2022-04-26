Edward Jones Financial Advisor Announces Briarcliff Grand Opening

Edward Jones, a financial-services firm celebrating their centennial in 2022, announces the opening of their new Briarcliff Manor location. “I am excited to be opening an Edward Jones office in Briarcliff Manor, because I see a need for the type of service we provide,” said Edward Jones Financial Adviser Baishi Wang, “This firm concerns itself with the needs of individual investors and small-business owners, and I’m happy to be bringing that kind of personalized service to this community.”

Ms. Wang invites the public to join her at a grand opening celebration. The event will begin at 2:00pm on June 9 at her office at 160 North State Road, Suite 102 in Briarcliff Manor.

Various activities are planned, including a ribbon cutting with Mayor Steven Vescio, ample delicious food, fun activities, and door prizes!

While the location is new, Edward Jones has been helping individual investors reach their long-term financial goals for more than 100 years. Ms. Wang looks forward to continuing the tradition of providing personalized service in the Briarcliff Manor location.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.

edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.