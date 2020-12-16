Edge-on-Hudson Wins Silver Award for Community of the Year

Edge-on-Hudson earned extraordinary national recognition in December, as the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) honored the development with the prized Silver Award for Multifamily Community of the Year. In fact, Edge-on-Hudson, a new mixed-use, transit-oriented development rising along the waterfront in Sleepy Hollow, NY, swept a series of five Silver Awards from among nearly 1,000 entries at The Nationals℠. The Nationals are the largest and most prestigious awards in North America for communities and for design, sales, and marketing professionals, setting the benchmark for industry innovation. Edge-on-Hudson’s four additional Silver Awards included Best Multifamily Model Home (The Carroll by Toll Brothers), and three marketing related awards including Best Logo Design, Best Lifestyle Brochure for a Community, and Best Video (Long Format).

David Soyka, Senior Vice President, SunCal, commented, “We’re honored to be recognized for the Multifamily Community of the Year Award among so many remarkable communities nationwide. It’s really a testament to the world-class team that has come together at Edge-on-Hudson, and also to the incomparable setting along the Hudson River that our residents enjoy.”

Edge-on-Hudson’s walkable districts, vibrant amenities, bustling waterfront promenade, leafy parks and scenic trails are proving to be a popular draw for a wide audience including NYC urbanites looking for new options. Luxury apartments, condominiums and walk-up townhomes—some with rooftop terraces, offer contemporary style and an urban vibe. Views range from the city lights of Manhattan and the iconic Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to the south, to the scenic cliffs of the Palisades to the north.

Every home at Edge-on-Hudson will put residents steps from the shoreline for direct access to Hudson River adventure and a short walk from two Metro-North train stations, Tarrytown and Philipse Manor, for an easy commute of 37 minutes to Grand Central Terminal. Live performances, dining and shopping are close by in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.

2020 included a series of milestones for Edge-on-Hudson, as the first residents moved into townhomes by Toll Brothers, construction began on apartments from Hines and Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the first retail signing at the development was completed (DeCicco & Sons Market) and plans were approved for the new waterfront park.

Edge-on-Hudson is led by master developers SunCal, PCD Capital and lead development consultant Biddle Real Estate Ventures. Home and apartment builders include Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers Apartment Living, and Hines. Hart Howerton leads master plan architecture, and Nelson Byrd Woltz is providing landscape design. Advertising and marketing services are provided by IntercommunicationsInc, with 3D model and digital design by Focus360. Public relations services are provided by HudsonPR. More information, and the award-winning video, is available at: www.edgeonhudson.com.