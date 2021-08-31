Dr. Tracy Bohn Hemmerdinger Named Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital 

Dr. Tracy Bohn Hemmerdinger has been named division chief of obstetrics and gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, effective August 30, 2021. In addition, she will serve as medical director of the obstetrics and gynecology practice at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley.

Dr. Hemmerdinger, who was also named assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, previously served as chief of obstetrics at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Hemmerdinger to our hospital,” said Stacey Petrower, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. “Throughout her career, Dr. Hemmerdinger has been dedicated to enhancing care in the communities she serves. We look forward to the exemplary care she will bring to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and her commitment to our patients.”

In her new role, Dr. Hemmerdinger will continue to expand NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology division through provider recruitment and community outreach. In January 2021, the hospital opened its newly renovated Maternal & Newborn Care Unit, designed to provide an outstanding experience before, during and after childbirth and expand access to the hospital’s team of leading specialists and expert care.

Dr. Hemmerdinger’s areas of focus will include further developing the obstetrics and gynecology division, integrating midwifery care, increasing access to robotic surgery, and making NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital a hub for excellent obstetrical care. She is passionate about community health, longitudinal care — a holistic and integrated approach that spans a patient’s continuum of care — and reducing maternal mortality and morbidity by implementing quality-improvement processes.

“I am excited to start this new chapter at NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, which has a brand new beautiful Maternal & Newborn Care Unit, as well as excellent physicians and midwifery care,” said Dr. Hemmerdinger. “I am eager to collaborate with my colleagues to further enhance the obstetrics and gynecology division and to reach out to members of the community to highlight that this is the place to be for safe, equitable and comfortable health care throughout a woman’s life.”

Prior to joining NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Dr. Hemmerdinger was chief of obstetrics at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst. Previously, Dr. Hemmerdinger was an assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, playing an integral role in the training of future physicians, and also served on the OB-GYN residency program admissions committee at Mount Sinai Hospital