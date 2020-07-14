Dr. Julia Schaefer-Cutillo Joins the Cancer Team at Northern Westchester Hospital

Julia Schaefer-Cutillo, MD, a hematologist/oncologist specializing in breast cancer, has joined Northwell Health Physician Partners as a member of Northern Westchester Hospital’s cancer team.

“Julia Schaefer-Cutillo brings two decades of experience to our community. As a result of her expertise in breast cancer and reputation for compassionate care, she has attracted a large and loyal patient following,” says Dr. Marla Koroly, Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo is also an active participant in clinical research, serving as principal investigator in a number of important trials, and playing an important role in community education.”

Before joining NWH, Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo spent the past decade as an oncologist specializing in breast cancer at the Hudson Valley Cancer Center. She also served as a member of: the American College of Physicians; the American Society of Physicians; and, has served on the board of directors of Miles for Hope Breast Cancer Foundation (2010 to 2017). She was also the Chief Medical Oncologist for the Vassar Brothers Medical Center Breast Cancer Committee (2011 to 2017); and the breast cancer committee St. Francis Hospital (2013 to 2017).

Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo specializes in disease prevention and has an interest in Women’s Health, specifically breast and gynecological cancers.

Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo attended Downstate Medical School in Brooklyn, NJ. She completed her internship and residency at Yale New-Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT, and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester in Rochester, NY. She received a bachelor’s degree in biological science summa cum laude from Albany University in Albany, NY. She is board certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology.

During her career, Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo has received numerous honors and awards, including the Castle Connolly Top Doctors; Hudson Valley Top Doctor for Medical Oncology (2017 and 2018); 40 Under 40 Shaker Award for Dutchess County (2013); the Ralph Horowitz Award for Excellence in Research in Residency (2006); the Kushlin Award for Junior Resident of the Year (2005); the Yudowsky Honor Scholarship (2003) and the Janet Glasgow Memorial Achievement Citation (2003). She was elected to the highly selective honor societies Alpha Omega Alpha in 2002 and Phi Beta Kappa in 1997.

Dr. Schaefer-Cutillo is a resident of Hopewell Junction, NY.

For more information about Cancer services at NWH, visit https://nwhcancercenter.org/