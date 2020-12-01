Dr. David Gordon Appointed Chief of Neurosurgery, Northern Westchester and Phelps Hospitals

David Gordon, MD, has been appointed chief of neurosurgery at Northern Westchester Hospital and Phelps Hospital. Dr. Gordon’s clinical expertise focuses on the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain, including aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, skull base tumors and stroke.

Dr. Gordon most recently served as director of cranial, vascular and skull base neurosurgery and director of neurotrauma at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn and as an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the NYU School of Medicine.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Gordon to our neurosurgical family,” said Raj K. Narayan, MD, Northwell Health’s senior vice president and executive director, neurosurgery services. “Dr. Gordon’s expertise is in both minimally invasive catheter-based and open microsurgical techniques to treat vascular and skull base conditions of the brain and spinal cord. A renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Gordon will serve as a major asset to the Westchester community, providing the highest level of care to patients with complex neurosurgical conditions.”

Earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Brown University in Providence, RI and a medical degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, TN, Dr. Gordon’s postgraduate training included a neurosurgery residency at the University of Washington in Seattle, and at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, followed by fellowship training in skull base surgery at St. Luke’s – Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan. He then extended his training to complete a second fellowship in endovascular neurosurgery and neurological critical care at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA.

A member of prestigious organizations that include the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, Dr. Gordon has been featured in Castle Connolly and New York Magazine’s “Top Doctors” for the New York metro area. He has been an invited speaker at multiple national and international professional conferences and has co-authored numerous papers in peer-reviewed literature.

To make an appointment with Dr. Gordon, please call 914-269-1930.