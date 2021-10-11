Dog Haus Biergarten in Mohegan Lake Is Now Hiring 

If you crave gourmet hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages, craft beers on tap and curated cocktails, this is one Dog Haus you’ll want to be in.

Dog Haus Biergarten (“Dog Haus”), scheduled to open later this fall, is seeking approximately 50 “experienced and enthusiastic” individuals to join its team. Franchise owner Dog Haus Mohegan Lake is hosting a walk-in open house for all job candidates Oct. 7, 8 and 9 between 10 a.m. and 7 p,m, each day at its new location in Cortlandt Town Center, 3137 East Main Street, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547. [Tell them you read about it in River Journal.]

Positions include cooks, bartenders, and front-of-house service team members. Candidates may apply by emailing moheganlake@doghaus.com or calling (845) 915-HAUS. Interested applicants can also text “WIENER” to 22100.

Steve LaBarbera, General Manager of the location, said Dog Haus is a fast-growing national brand known for its “craft casual” gourmet hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, Black Angus beef burgers, fried chicken creations, wings, local craft beers on tap and mixologist-driven cocktails.

The new location will have a dog-friendly patio, ample bar seating, HD TVs and bar games. The custom designed, 2,800-square-foot restaurant will feature a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and will serve the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails – handcrafted by Phil Wills, as seen on Bar Rescue.

LaBarbera said this is the first Dog Haus that will open at 8 a.m., in part to accommodate employees of Cortlandt Town Center tenants who may want a breakfast item like its “Badass Burritos.” Closing time is 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Dog Haus will offer an extended menu of its items, a.k.a “virtual brands”, available for pickup or delivery through online orders, the Dog Haus app, or third-party delivery services.

The owners will also open an adjacent Haagen Dazs ice cream shop that LaBarbera will manage, accessible through its own front patio or via a conjoining door.