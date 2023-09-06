Developers Mark Project Milestones at Edge-on-Hudson As Demand Soars for the Mixed-Use Waterfront Community

Edge-on-Hudson, the mixed-use, transit-oriented community rising along the banks of the Hudson River in Sleepy Hollow, has achieved a series of milestones as the project expands construction to meet demand. Four years since home sales began on the expansive 70-acre site along the waterfront, the development has proved to be among the most sought-after in the Metro New York region. In its first phase, all condominium residences by Toll Brothers sold-out prior to construction, as did nearly all of the 92 townhomes offered. More than 98% of the 425 apartment residences at Edge-on-Hudson have been leased. Moving swiftly into its second phase, the master development team of Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development announced a series of new retail and residential construction projects on-site.

The Sales Gallery for waterfront condominium residences at The Daymark opened in July. Currently under construction, led by Houston-based Hines as development manager, The Daymark is the first building directly on the waterfront at Edge-on-Hudson and will add 100 new homes to the community. The Daymark is expected to be completed in spring 2025

Site work began in August for 90 new townhomes and a clubhouse by Sun Homes. This new neighborhood borders both Kingsland Point Park and the new Tappan Zee Park and features park and river views. Sales are anticipated to begin in Q1 2024

Construction of a new 30,000 square-foot DeCicco & Sons Market began in August, located at the community's entry along Beekman Avenue and Legend Drive

Plans for a medical office building are set to be presented to the Village of Sleepy Hollow Planning Board in fall 2023

Planning for new parkland and open space is underway, following the successful opening of Phase 1 of the Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson, which restored access to a section of Hudson River shoreline in Sleepy Hollow that had been closed for more than a century

New condominium residences under construction at The Daymark have been a hot commodity at Edge-on-Hudson, with 25% of homes already under contract within just two months of the Sales Gallery’s opening. The first building to be located directly along the waterfront, The Daymark features architectural and interior design by COOKFOX, a leader in biophilic design, and sets a new standard for waterfront living along the Hudson. The Daymark will also include more than 9,000 square feet of retail space, featuring the first waterfront restaurant in the community.

The first retail construction at Edge-on-Hudson began in August as site work for the 11th DeCicco & Sons Market in Westchester County got underway. The market’s striking design recalls the industrial heritage of the region, featuring a brick exterior, a standing seam metal roof, glass and steel cupolas, steel lintels, and clearstory windows. The market’s mezzanine is also set to include a beer garden and restaurant concept.

The DeCicco & Sons Market will deploy a series of green initiatives for both construction and operation and is set to be built to LEED certification standards, keeping energy efficiency at the top of mind. Market operations will include a natural refrigeration system, a non-ozone-depleting refrigerant that DeCicco & Sons was the first to bring to Westchester County. Heat expelled from the refrigeration system will be recycled for use as the market’s heat and hot water in cold weather months. DeCicco & Sons will also install the company’s largest solar array to date.

BREV Managing Member Peter Chavkin commented, “Completion of Phase 1 at Edge-on-Hudson has demonstrated that this community offers best-in-class amenities in residential construction, easy transit access and an extraordinary setting along the Hudson River. The combination is proving very compelling for both buyers and renters.”

Jonathan Stein, Founder and Managing Director of PCD Development, added, “It’s exciting to see retail construction on-site, to compliment new parkland and residences already completed or underway. We look forward to welcoming the DeCicco & Sons Market, as well as a waterfront restaurant at The Daymark, and additional retail and office components currently in design.”

Edge-on-Hudson is located just 25 miles north of Manhattan, within walking distance between two Metro-North train stations (Tarrytown and Philipse Manor), affording express access to Grand Central in just 38 minutes. Edge-on-Hudson is set to include 1,177 townhomes, condos and apartments; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of new parkland. Phase 1 of the new Sleepy Hollow RiverWalk at Edge-on-Hudson was recently completed and deeded to the Village of Sleepy Hollow. More information is available at www.edgeonhudson.com.