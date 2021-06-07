DeCicco & Sons Market at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow Set to Start Construction in Late 2021

Additional Retail Planned as Developer Eyes Restaurants, Hotel

A new DeCicco & Sons market is set to begin rising at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow later this year. The Village of Sleepy Hollow Planning Board recently approved plans for the stunning 30,000 square foot market, which will include a dramatic second story glass-enclosed beer and wine café, oriented towards the Hudson River. An adjacent 10,000 square foot retail space was also approved, of which 5,000 square feet are earmarked for a pharmacy. With residential sales moving quickly, and apartment rentals also set to come online in the coming months, the development team at Edge-on-Hudson has set its sights on identifying new retail partners. DeCicco & Sons market and the adjacent building are the first retail structures approved, even as the developers at Edge-on-Hudson have begun initial talks with potential hoteliers and additional retailers.

The design of the new DeCicco & Sons market at Edge-on-Hudson echoes the industrial heritage of the Hudson Valley, featuring a brick exterior, a standing seam metal roof, glass and steel cupolas, steel lintels and clearstory windows. The multi-level market includes a mezzanine level beer and wine café and a top-level food court, both reached by a steel and glass enclosed elevator, or from an exterior staircase.

The DeCicco & Sons market will utilize a range of cutting-edge “green” initiatives in its construction and operation. Set to be built to LEED certification standards, construction will include reclaimed brick and timber to promote sustainability and recycling, while utilizing green roof technology. Market operations will include a co2-based natural refrigeration system, a non-ozone depleting technology that DeCicco & Sons was the first to bring to Westchester County. Heat expelled from the refrigeration system will be recycled for use as radiant heat for the market in cold weather months – also a first in Westchester. Heat will be recycled, as well, from the demand-based cooking systems.

The master developers of Edge-on-Hudson, Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) and PCD Development, worked with leasing agent David Scotto at RM Freidland to secure the DeCicco & Son’s signing and to evaluate upcoming retail opportunities. In addition to townhomes, loft condominiums and apartments, the approved special permit for Edge-on-Hudson delineates as much as 135,000 square feet of retail space, 35,000 square feet of office space and a 140-room hotel on the waterfront. The hotel will be a first for Sleepy Hollow, and one of the only hotels along the Eastern shore of the Hudson River in proximity to New York City.

BREV founder Peter Chavkin, commented, “We couldn’t have found a better partner than DeCicco & Sons to bring the first retail amenity to Edge-on-Hudson. In addition to running superb market operations, they have proved to be hands-on, caring corporate citizens within the communities they serve.”

John DeCicco Jr., CEO, DeCicco & Sons, said, “We’re grateful to have received approval for construction of what we feel will be one of our finest markets to date in Westchester County. Sleepy Hollow and the new Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use community along the waterfront make for a compelling location and we’re excited to be a part of all that’s happening in the Village.”

DeCicco & Sons is targeting a 2022 opening at Edge-on-Hudson, with the market set to become DeCicco’s 11th in Westchester. More information on the ongoing mixed-use development is available at: www.edgeonhudson.com.