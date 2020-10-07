Croton Rotary Rolls Out Car Parade

Taking the place of its annual car show, due to social distancing requirements, Rotary Club of Croton-on-Hudson, on Saturday, Oct. 17, will hold a car parade through Croton village, starting at 10 a.m.

To enter your unique car in the parade, e-mail your name and phone number to carshowcrotonrotary@gmail.com. There is a limit of 50 vehicles.

Parade Route > Starts from Croton–Harmon Metro North station, travels east on Croton Point Ave., left onto Riverside Ave., right onto Benedict Blvd., left onto Cleveland Dr, left at Five Corners, past high school, into upper Village, left at traffic light, west on Grand St., winding back to S. Riverside Ave., heading south to finish at Croton Harmon Metro North station.