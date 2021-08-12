Cortlandt to Host Pour the Core Cider Festival this Fall

The Town of Cortlandt will be host to the “Cortlandt/Hudson Valley Pour the Core Cider Festival” this fall. The event, to be held at Cortlandt Waterfront Park on the Hudson River (77 Riverview Ave, Verplanck, NY) will kick off the beginning of the fall cider season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM. This is a 21+ only event. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.pourthecore.com/cortlandt.

“The Cortlandt/Hudson Valley Pour the Core Cider Festival will present the Town with a great opportunity to highlight why Cortlandt is “where life works, at play, at home, at work,” said Supervisor Linda Puglisi.

Scott Ramsey, Executive Director of the New York Cider Association says, “We’re thrilled to be participating and celebrating NY hard cider at the Cortlandt/Hudson Valley Pour the Core event. This festival aligns perfectly with our passion in cultivating New York’s orchard-based hard cider industry by showcasing its diversity, food-friendliness, and excellent quality.”

Cider lovers from New York City and the Hudson Valley will attend the event that will present thirty different hard cider producers possessing an average 4.2 star rating (out of a possible 5) showcasing their products. Food trucks, music, presentations about hard cider and contests, such as an apple pie eating contest, will also be part of the event.

“This gathering will introduce the Town of Cortlandt to many people for the first time and afford us the ability to showcase our riverfront, our restaurants and businesses and our historic, recreational and cultural sites,” noted Puglisi. “We hope this becomes an annual event.”

Cider and hard cider are a favorite beverage during the fall months. The Cortlandt/Hudson Valley Pour the Core Cider Festival in mid-September will be at the cusp of the prime cider production and drinking season.

“The Town of Cortlandt is proud to be host for the Hudson Valley region,” commented Puglisi. Additional details and information will be available soon on the websites of the Town of Cortlandt and the producers of the event, Starfish Junction (www.PourTheCore.com).