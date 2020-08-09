Comprehensive Spine Health Available at Phelps

Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute to Provide an Array of Medical and Support Services

Phelps Hospital Northwell Health announceda the opening of the Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute, a comprehensive care program designed to address the full range of conditions related to spine health. No more will patients need to go from place to place, doctor to doctor, in order to obtain the individual care that’s right for them. Conveniently located in Sleepy Hollow, the Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute provides a broad array of medical and support services right here in Westchester County.

The Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute’s team of specialists uses innovative diagnostic tools and a range of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options to ensure each patient is diagnosed and treated appropriately to their needs. A personalized treatment plan is developed for each patient, whether the need is for physical therapy, pain management, surgery, orthopedics, radiology or a combination of several modalities.

Danilo Silva, MD, a renowned neurosurgeon on the Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute team, commented, “Most people suffer from back pain at some point in their lives, but not all back pain is the same. We offer solutions for all kinds of back problems, from muscle-related conditions to more serious issues involving the spine. We employ the latest techniques, as well as tried-and-true methods; conservative treatment options, as well as advanced procedures. Back pain is an individual problem that requires individual solutions.”

In addition to back pain, some of the conditions treated include neck pain, disc herniation, sciatica, spinal stenosis, sacroiliac (SI) joint pain, spondylosis and spondylolsisthesis, and spinal injury. To ensure optimal care, Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute specialists collaborate on the planning and delivery of services, including in- and out-patient physical therapy and rehabilitation following surgery.

“Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, some people delayed seeking help for spine problems,” said Dr. Silva. “Now that the rate of infection in Westchester County is more manageable, it is a good time to make an appointment with us, before a spine condition becomes even more serious.”

To make an appointment with the team at Northwell Health Phelps Spine Institute, call 844-94-SPINE or use our convenient online form.