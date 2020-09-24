Christa Picciano-Daniello Appointed VP of LeadingAge NY’s Retirement Housing Cabinet

The Osborn, a private, non-profit continuum of care community in Westchester County, announced that VP of Sales Christa Picciano-Daniello has been appointed vice president of LeadingAge New York’s Retirement Housing Cabinet.

“LeadingAge New York is the major advocacy group for aging services and provides such important support and resources,” said Ms. Picciano-Daniello. “I’m very proud to be vice president of the cabinet of this organization and help them address critical current issues as well as the clearly evolving needs and focus of our industry.”

According to Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of The Osborn, “We are delighted Christa has been selected for this leadership role. She cares deeply about seniors and never wavers from her desire to help them find the most suitable living options. Her dedication and knowledge will greatly enhance LeadingAge’s mission of expanding the world of possibilities for aging during this unprecedented time.”

With 28 years of experience in the senior living sector, Ms. Picciano-Daniello joined The Osborn in 1998. She currently serves as VP of sales for the community, which has a 100+ year history of providing senior living on its picturesque 56-acre campus in Rye.

Founded in 1961, LeadingAge New York represents not-for-profit, mission-driven and public continuing care providers, including nursing homes, senior housing, adult care facilities, continuing care retirement communities, assisted living, and community service providers. The organization’s more than 600 members employ 150,000 professionals serving more than 500,000 New Yorkers annually. Ms. Picciano-Daniello has been a speaker for LeadingAge national conferences and participated in many local panels. The Retirement Housing Cabinet, on which she now serves as vice president, plans programming and public policy agendas for members.

What motivates Christa Picciano-Daniello’s long career in the senior living industry is her empathy and passion for helping people. “I find the senior population fascinating and their stories inspiring, and I strive to be both supportive and informative,” she said. “For me and The Osborn staff, it is about listening, caring, and providing guidance to improve overall quality of life.”

Christa Picciano-Daniello also serves on the Board of Directors for The Hudson Valley Alzheimer’s Association and as a board member for the Westchester Private and Public Partnership. She lives in Northern Westchester with her husband David, her daughter Dakota who is a student at The Masters School, and her son Skyler who attends and plays baseball for SUNY Oneonta.