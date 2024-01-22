Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Local Business Milestones

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce celebrated local business milestones on Thursday, January 18, at its monthly networking event hosted by Maker’s Central on Central Avenue in Tarrytown. Several local restaurants in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow provided food and drink. The event celebrated Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow businesses marking milestone years of being in business, with special recognition also from State Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky.

Allan Block Insurance (65 Years)

Eclipse Hair Body Nails (25 Years)

Friends of Music Concerts (70 Years)

Hudson Anchor (5 Years)

HudsonPR (10 Years)

Iron Health Physical Therapy & Wellness/Ardsley (5 Years)

Los Andes Bakery (30 Years)

River Towns Media (5 Years)

Sleepy Hollow Bookshop (1 Year)

TaSh (10 Years)

The FIT Inn (5 Years)

The Friends of the Mozartina Musical Arts Conservatory(45 Years)

The Rey Insurance Agency (45 Years)

Village of Sleepy Hollow (150 Years)

Westchester Roofing Group (20 Years)