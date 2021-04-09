Chamber of Commerce Announces Strong Support for Indian Point Decommissioning Project

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday announced its support for the sale of Indian Point by Entergy to Holtec International for the purposes of decommissioning. The announcement comes after the chamber’s Board of Directors recently voted in favor of issuing the public statement on the matter.

“The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce strongly supports the transfer of Indian Point from Entergy to Holtec International so that decommissioning can begin immediately,” said Deb Milone, chamber president. “Holtec has the capabilities and experience to perform decommissioning in the timeliest possible manner 12-15 years —shaving decades off the alternative scenario, which could take up to 60 years.”

Milone added, “Transferring Indian Point from Entergy to Holtec will ensure a better future for thousands of families. Our communities deserve the safest and timeliest decommissioning possible.”

Holtec International, based in Camden, NJ, has over 30 years of experience developing products and services for the nuclear power industry. Holtec is the worldwide leader in the safe management and storage of used nuclear fuel, operating in 13 countries, including their work at Indian Point for the last 15 years leading Entergy’s efforts to store fuel in dry casks at the site.

The Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce represents over 500 businesses and organizations and serves Croton-on-Hudson, The Town of Cortlandt its Villages and Hamlets, Peekskill, and Putnam Valley.