Business Milestones – Eclipse Salon Celebrates Over 20 Years of Service

by Samantha Jambor

This June will mark the 22nd anniversary of Eclipse Salon, located on North Broadway in Tarrytown, a salon that offers treatments for hair, body and nails, and has won the prestigious “Best of Westchester” prize numerous times.

Co-owners and brothers Matt and Mark Gagliardi have hairstyling in their blood. Both their father and grandfather worked in hairdressing, and family-owned businesses were a Gagliardi standard. Growing up in Cortlandt and Peekskill, they were often involved with their father ‘s ventures. “We always worked together as a family”, says Matt.

When their father sold the last family business, Matt and Mark pursued their long-held idea of entering the salon world. After working for various salons, they decided to go into business for themselves. When opening Eclipse in 1998, they agreed that they wanted their salon to have “great service at a reasonable price”, and over twenty years later, they still agree that is their main focus.

The brothers regard their relationships with their clients as a principle asset in the business. Both still have clients who have been with them since Eclipse first opened, as do several other staff members. But Matt and Mark are focused on their new clients as well. This is one of the reasons why you still have to call to make an appointment, a purposefully intimate alternative to doing so online. The brothers believe that speaking with someone directly allows them to better serve the needs of their clients and ensure the client is getting the appointment that best suits their needs. It also allows for more schedule flexibility: an online appointment system can’t “squeeze you in” during a short break.

One aspect of the business that Matt and Mark are particularly proud of is their New Talent and Junior Stylist Program, through which they take on aspiring, licensed stylists and give them an in-house education at the salon. This program also allows for lower-cost appointments when booked with “new talent”. The clients are still in great hands with their stylist, who works under supervision.

While the mission of service and affordability is still paramount in their two-decade partnership, Matt and Mark agree that they still love doing hair and find the creativity and rapport with their clients exciting. Their enthusiasm for their business is reflected in their salon’s vibrant, warm atmosphere. Mark and Matt have created a community staple and Eclipse will continue to draw people who want to feel welcome when they get their new dos.