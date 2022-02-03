Briarcliff Manor Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Empire State Purchasing Group

The Village of Briarcliff Manor announced it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York State utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. Briarcliff Manor invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting bidnetdirect.com/new-york/briarcliffmanor.

Briarcliff Manor joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, Briarcliff Manor gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

“Collaboration is important to us,” says Josh Ringel, Village Manager. We look forward to being able to improve our efficiency by using the Empire State Purchasing Group. In addition to our time savings, our valued vendors can now access not only our open bids, but also those from other municipalities, counties, and school districts throughout the state. We invite all of our current vendors to register”.

Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:

Centralized location for bids from over 275 participating agencies

participating agencies Bid alerts customized to the vendors’ products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Briarcliff Manor a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.