Blondery Takes the Cake with National Recognition

Peekskill specialty bakery Blondery has been named one of “America’s Top 70 Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Blondery was chosen from among 15,000 applicants in all 50 states. Next, seven finalists will be named, and on Oct. 19, a single winner will be announced and receive a $25,000 cash prize.

The Chamber wrote that “Blondery specializes in in crafting a unique and diverse selection of blondies, offering both core and seasonal flavors. The e-commerce bakery provides a distinctive gift option for individuals seeking delicious treats year-round, while also championing women and people of color in the culinary industry.”

Blondery will receive a one-year paid membership in the U.S. Chamber, and be featured on its website.

Businesses were judged on business growth, overcoming challenges, smart success strategies and community engagement.

“This achievement is a reminder,” wrote Blondery founder Auzerais Bellamy on Facebook, “that small businesses can make a big impact.”