Bistro 512 Brings New Flavor to a Familiar Location

January 10, 2024
The bar at the newly opened Bistro 512, photographed Jan. 8, 2024. Photo by Robert Brum

Goodbye, Briar’s, hello Bistro 512 

An Ossining pub that was a local landmark has been replaced by a stylish newcomer with a fresh, updated look and menu. 

The new dining spot at 512 North State Road opened Jan. 8 at the corner of North State and Blue Lantern roads.  

Bistro 512 is owned by Abel Magana, proprietor of Terra Rustica, an Italian restaurant just a half-mile north. 

The bistro’s bright two-room dining areas have been completely remodeled, including a new bar, wood flooring and trim, and colorful artwork depicting scenes from Rome and Paris. 

The menu offers a range of options including salads and seafood to steaks, pastas, wraps and burgers.  

Highlights include a tuna tostada featuring grilled tuna with sliced avocado, and fried crispy shallots in a sriracha mayo sauce; lobster tail mojito, which is a grilled fresh lobster tail in a rum mint reduction sauce; the 512 Bistro burger, a smoked, grilled 10-ounce burger with provolone, onions, romaine lettuce and tomatoes; an 18-ounce Porterhouse steak; and a filet mignon panino. 

The dining rooms at Bistro 512 are bright and stylishly appointed. Photo by Robert Brum

Magana purchased the Briar’s property in November 2022 for $1.5 million, and workers spent months renovating the two-floor stucco building.  

Although the restaurant’s address – and the former occupant’s name – reference Briarcliff Manor, Bistro 512 is in the Town of Ossining. 

Bistro 512
512 North State Road
Ossining
914-236-3130
512bistro.com  

 

 

