Bistro 512 Brings New Flavor to a Familiar Location

Goodbye, Briar’s, hello Bistro 512.

An Ossining pub that was a local landmark has been replaced by a stylish newcomer with a fresh, updated look and menu.

The new dining spot at 512 North State Road opened Jan. 8 at the corner of North State and Blue Lantern roads.

Bistro 512 is owned by Abel Magana, proprietor of Terra Rustica, an Italian restaurant just a half-mile north.

The bistro’s bright two-room dining areas have been completely remodeled, including a new bar, wood flooring and trim, and colorful artwork depicting scenes from Rome and Paris.

The menu offers a range of options including salads and seafood to steaks, pastas, wraps and burgers.

Highlights include a tuna tostada featuring grilled tuna with sliced avocado, and fried crispy shallots in a sriracha mayo sauce; lobster tail mojito, which is a grilled fresh lobster tail in a rum mint reduction sauce; the 512 Bistro burger, a smoked, grilled 10-ounce burger with provolone, onions, romaine lettuce and tomatoes; an 18-ounce Porterhouse steak; and a filet mignon panino.

Magana purchased the Briar’s property in November 2022 for $1.5 million, and workers spent months renovating the two-floor stucco building.

Although the restaurant’s address – and the former occupant’s name – reference Briarcliff Manor, Bistro 512 is in the Town of Ossining.

Bistro 512

512 North State Road

Ossining

914-236-3130

512bistro.com