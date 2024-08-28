Benchmark at Mount Pleasant Bringing Back Good Old-Fashioned Game Night

Benchmark at Mount Ple asant, a new assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community opening later this year, is committed to bringing back the fun and camaraderie that comes with a good old-fashioned game night. Starting with poker on September 5 at 3PM at the community’s welcome center located at 617 Columbus Avenue in Thornwood, seniors and their loved ones are invited to try their luck at hitting the jackpot while enjoying refreshments with their neighbors at this complimentary monthly event.

At Benchmark communities throughout the Northeast, game nights and days serve to bring residents together. When open later this year around the corner from ACME Market in Thornwood, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will feature a dedicated card room, among other spaces devoted to nurturing residents’ interests.

“There is no better way to bring people together and build connections than with game night,” said Sara Humphreys, executive director of Benchmark at Mount Pleasant. “Many of our would-be residents used to host game nights when their families were young and have expressed interest in continuing to play games they love, so we’re excited to bring this back.”

Benchmark at Mount Pleasant will offer personalized assisted living and memory care in private apartments available in a variety of sizes and floor plans. Residents will have access to a wide range of common spaces, including two dining venues offering indoor and outdoor dining, movie theater, fitness center, hair salon and recreation room in which a wide range of social and interest-oriented programs will be offered throughout each day. Outdoor patios, a walking path and sunroom will make it possible for residents to enjoy the community’s picturesque, wooded setting. Convenient on-site support healthcare services will also be offered to help residents age well.

Whether you are an experienced player or a beginner just wanting to learn, all seniors are invited to participate in the community’s monthly game night. To sign-up or to learn more, contact Vilma Nikaj at vnikaj@benchmarkquality.com or 914.898.5884.