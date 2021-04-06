Awards for Sleepy Hollow’s New Development 

Selected from among nearly 1000 entries, Edge-on-Hudson, the innovative mixed-use, transit-oriented community in Sleepy Hollow, has won the 2021 Gold Award for Multi-Family Community of the Year at The Nationals℠.

Sponsored annually by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), The Nationals are the largest and most prestigious awards in North America for communities and for design, sales, and marketing professionals, setting the benchmark for industry innovation.

Jonathan Stein, Founder of PCD Development, said, “We’re honored to receive the 2021 Gold Award from NAHB for ‘Community of the Year.’ We’re confident that Edge-on-Hudson will continue to drive economic growth and create community assets available to residents and visitors alike.”

Edge-on-Hudson construction began in 2016 on the nearly 70-acre site, set to include 1,177 units of housing; a 140-room boutique hotel; 135,000 square feet of retail space and 35,000 square feet of office space, in addition to more than 16 acres of parkland.

[Caption: Roof deck view from The Carroll by Toll Brothers at Edge-on-Hudson.]