Au Ciel Flowers & More in Irvington Opens Its Doors

December 10, 2020
Photographed by Sasha Charoensub @sashabphoto 2020

Floral design company Au Ciel Flowers & More has grown into a highly curated lifestyle boutique of lovingly crafted items. It is owned by longtime Irvington floral designer Minoo Hersini, along with her niece Nilou Safinya. The variety of curated and artistic items includes throw pillows and blankets, candles, containers, linens, decorative items, artist handmade jewelry, baby clothes, toys, and exotic plants and floral arrangements. “We hand select each vendor and item,” says Minoo, “so we are connected to each piece we are selling within the store.”

Photographed by Sasha Charoensub @sashabphoto 2020

One of the featured artisans is Tarrytown-based maker Connor McGinn a former chef turned ceramisist. “We were first introduced to Connor McGinn by Philippe Gouze, the Director of Operations at Stone Barns when I was invited to be a guest floral designer for their resourced flower box program,” said owner Minoo Hersini. “We collaborated on the creation of a very unique floral container for that occasion. We really enjoyed working with him and since then have continued brainstorming new artistic creations together. We are excited to unveil some new pieces we are working on together soon!”

Despite the pandemic, the pair were able to open the boutique just in time for holiday gift giving.

Open Thursday-Saturday 11 am-6 pm. 50 S Buckhout St G105, Irvington, N.Y. 10533
> au-ciel.comwww.au-ciel.com; 914.591.1136.

 

