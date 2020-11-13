Assemblywoman Galef Calls For Public Meeting About Indian Point Decommissioning Process

The Federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission said That Indian Point would be transferred to Holtec for decommissioning

Assemblywoman Sandy Galef sent a letter to the Chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), calling for a public meeting before a final decision is rendered in the license transfer proceedings for Indian Point Energy Center, situated in Buchanan, New York. The NRC told local government officials on an Indian Point annual assessment call on September 22, 2020, that Indian Point would be transferred to Holtec for decommissioning, despite the lack of a public hearing on such a transfer.

Assemblywoman Galef and other area leaders have requested a robust process of public engagement as Indian Point is set to begin the decommissioning process. In her letter to the NRC, Assemblywoman Galef attests that the NRC, responsible for regulating this process, has met this request with a lack of interest, and has failed to take seriously questions and concerns about Holtec from members of the community surrounding Indian Point. Galef writes that it is this community that will be most effected by a lack of rigorous oversight from the NRC.

Assemblywoman Galef said: “A public meeting to hear constituent concerns about Holtec International and the decommissioning process is necessary because Indian Point is in my constituency’s backyard. We must hear the views of the community members who live here and use these views to impact the decommissioning process, as these community members are the ones who will face the immediate effects of this nuclear closure and decommissioning project.”