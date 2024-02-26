Business

Amazon’s Massive Hawthorne Delivery Station’s Up and Running

February 26, 2024
Amazon’s new delivery station in Hawthorne, photographed Feb. 21, 2024, by Robert Brum

Amazon’s delivery station in Hawthorne, the first one in Westchester County, opened in January after a nearly two-year construction project.   

The 150,000-square-foot, multilevel facility at 231 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) accommodates hundreds of employees. The company was still hiring, spokesperson Smitha Rao stated in late February. 

The delivery station serves as the last stop before packages arrive at customers’ doorsteps, according to Rao. Packages are shipped to the delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. 

This facility, which sits on a 10-acre parcel that was formerly home to Green Valley Nursery, will allow Amazon to better serve customers in Hawthorne and the surrounding areas, according to Rao. 

The massive, $99 million construction project was developed by USRE Hawthorne LLC, according to Town of Mount Pleasant documents. 

The delivery station was estimated to generate about $1.5 million a year in tax revenue, with 70-75 percent going to the Mount Pleasant school district and the town and county splitting up the balance, Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said previously.  

The town’s Industrial Development Agency gave the developer a sales tax exemption on construction materials — the only tax incentive the company received, he said. 

 

