A Legacy of Great Food, Family and Love of Community

On May 22, 2018, Angelo Michele Macchia, known affectionately by all his customers as Mike, the beloved owner of the two Capriccio’s Pizzerias in Croton-on-Hudson, passed away from a rare neurodegenerative brain condition called Progressive Supernuclear Palsy (PSP). Now three years to the day of his passing, Mike’s wife Sabina and their three children, Mike, Rob and Jessica, are set to open a brand new Capriccio Pizzeria & Restaurant on South Riverside Ave. The opening of the new Capriccio will mark over 35 continuous years with a Capriccio pizzeria in Croton.

To honor their father, the family plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from Saturday’s grand opening to Cure PSP, which provides information and support for patients and their families, caregivers, researchers, and healthcare professionals.

Mike always considered his family and his adopted community of Croton to be the most important things in his life. And of course, pizza. “We grew up in the pizzeria since before we could see over the countertops,” said daughter Jessica. “Our dad always told us to take care of this community and that’s what we plan to do. Family, Croton and pizza. That was his motto.”

The new Capriccio will feature many of the favorite recipes from their father’s original restaurant. Plus many new menu items and a full bar with wine, craft beers and cocktails. There’s even a private dining room for up to 35 guests and outdoor seating.

“We don’t want his legacy to ever be forgotten,” said Vanessa Macchia, wife of Mike’s son Mike and mother of Michael Jr, Mila Rae and Marchesa. “We want the customers to walk in and see his sons and his daughter, his wife, and his grand-kids and work as hard for the restaurant and the community as he did.” Other members of the family involved in the grand opening and honoring Mike are Rob’s wife Maria Luisa and their son Michele as well as Jessica’s fiancé Mike Olivia.

“He loved what he did here,” echoed Jessica. “As do we. We love it. It brings us together as a family and it brings us together as a community.’

The Grand Opening Ribbon cutting will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at 1 pm.

Capriccio Pizzaria & Restaurant is open seven-days-a-week from 11am – 10pm (9:30pm on Sunday). Dine-in, take-out, delivery and catering, are available.

914-827-9123

capricciopizza.com

337 S Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson