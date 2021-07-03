4 Software Tools that will make Your Business Operations Easier and More Efficient

When it comes to managing a business, there are countless things to stay on top of. The following will share a few pieces of software that can make your business operations a little smoother.

Payroll Software

The people who work for you might well love their jobs and be happy to spend their entire lives devoted to the work. They’re still expecting payment, and payroll issues, delays, mistakes, or other problems can put a damper on your employees’ spirits. People are relying on their pay to support their families and accomplish their outside-of-work goals. Payroll software can help reduce the risk of mistakes in your employee’s paychecks. It also helps ensure that you’re following the appropriate guidelines, making tax season and legal standings simpler. As a bonus, payroll software can help make the lives of those managing your payroll more manageable and more efficient.

Social Media Analytics and Scheduling

Social media marketing and social media presence has become a big part of running a business in this era. Of course, social media platforms are designed to reward people who are regularly online and participating in conversations, and posting consistently (sometimes several times per day). If you don’t have a dedicated social media marketer or marketing team, this can be a lot of work. There are tools available in various price ranges that can help you plan social media posts, so you don’t have to sit all day on the platform(s). These tools can also provide analytics to help you focus your efforts on the types of posts and the hashtags that resonate best with your audience. Further, these analytic elements can help reveal things about your audience to you, providing more data that can be used in product or service design or further marketing strategizing.

Remote Work Connective Tools

Given the changing structure of the workforce right now, many businesses are looking for ways to keep all employees on the same page as they work from different locations. Software and applications providing the solution to this problem have multiplied. Things like Slack, Trello, Todoist, and Monday are just a few examples of communication software that allows people to complete check-ins and speak to one another quickly to keep the work flowing. Many of these applications work like private messaging apps, with group threads and one-on-one threads. Documents and tasks that need to be accomplished can be shared and edited by everyone as the work progresses, limiting the chances that the same work is being completed twice.

These tools can also do wonders for feelings of loneliness or isolation, which can occur when employees are working virtually. Isolation is one of the fastest ways to increase symptoms of depression. Depression can drastically inhibit work performance and ruin the quality of life your staff has.

Health And Safety Management Software

Did you know that even if your employees are working from home, you are responsible for their health and safety? Poor virtual work practices resulting in injury (even long-term injuries like carpal tunnel) can be found to be an employer’s fault. Training sessions about safe work practices are required no matter where your employees are located, and in many industries, regular safety checks and audits are necessary to meet either legal standards, company standards, or client standards. There is software that can help with this. One of the most common reasons smaller accidents happen is because the first time someone noticed a problem (like a slippery floor or a sharp railing that scraped a palm or a door that doesn’t stay open properly), it wasn’t reported. Why wasn’t it reported? Because it felt like such a small thing to the employee and didn’t seem like it was worth the missed work time to sit down with HR or the safety inspector and fill out all the paperwork.

Health and safety management software makes it incredibly easy to report things. It also compiled all the health and safety data available (when checks were done, problems found, issues that consistently arise) into one easy-to-read audit so that people can have a bird’s-eye-view of what is going on in regards to safety. This can help find weak links in your safety procedures and can also highlight trends that might help you better organize your workforce. You might discover that more accidents happen on Fridays than on any other day of the week. Then you can dive into that and figure out if you need an extra Friday check or if your staff is just so exhausted by the end of the week that their work suffers. This is all valuable information to have.

The above examples are just a few pieces of software that can make your workday and that of your staff easier. There might be further tools available for your specific industry.