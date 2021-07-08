22 Year-Old Ossining Resident Tapped For Open Door Board

Samantha Villazan first began seeing the doctors at Open Door Family Medical Center for her pediatric exams as a five-year-old.

Now, as a 22-year-old, she has been named to its Board of Directors.

“I was intrigued to hear what the board was doing and thrilled when invited to join it,” said Villazan, who is a 2017 graduate of Ossining High School. “I think because of my age I may have a different perspective and see things differently.”

Lindsay Farrell, president and CEO of Open Door agreed. “Samantha is a young, bright woman who will add a unique voice to our board. She knows Open Door as a patient and she represents the families we have cared for at Open Door over the years.”

Villazan recently graduated from John Jay College with a degree in Forensic Psychology. She will return to the college this fall to begin her graduate studies.

The daughter of immigrants – her father is from Ecuador and her mother from Uruguay — her goal is to eventually work with children in the community as a mental health provider. “I want to erase the stigma many Latino families have for behavioral health services,” she said. “Many don’t want to make their problems someone else’s, they often don’t have a connection with how they feel, so they tend to avoid these types of services. That needs to change.”

Open Door Family Medical Center’s mission has remained consistent since 1972: to provide high-quality health care that’s affordable, accessible and efficient.

