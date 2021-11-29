2022 Wedding Bookings Soar – Is It Possible to Still Secure a Date?

Many of the 63% of Americans who had to cancel their wedding plans in 2020 are finding it hard to secure a new date. 2022 is expected to be one of the biggest years for weddings as around 2.5 million couples are set to wed. But dates and venues in New York are booking up fast. So, if you’ve got your heart set on a 2022 wedding, here’s what you need to do to bag one.

Rethink your dates

Saturdays are the most popular day of the week to get married. You’re unlikely to have much luck securing a Saturday wedding in 2022 now, so think about what other days of the week work well for you. You’ll need to give your guests lots of notice though as many of them will need to book time off work. Winter is the least popular time to get wed as just 9% of marriages take place then. Christmas Day is typically the quietest time of the year for weddings, so this is a date worth thinking about. As most people want to spend Christmas with their loved ones, you’re probably best planning an intimate do if you decide to go with December 25.

Be ready for a last-minute wedding

The average wedding takes 528 hours to plan. But you can avoid all this stress by opting for a last-minute wedding. Call around local wedding venues in Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, and Briarcliff Manor and get your name added to their wedding cancellation list. If any couple cancels their wedding, they’ll call you up and get you booked in. However, you’ll need to be prepared to act fast as you may have just a few days or weeks’ notice. Make sure you’ve got all your essential wedding items ready to go, including a wedding dress, suit, bridesmaid and groomsmen outfits, accessories, and rings. A ring or band exchanged during a wedding symbolizes love and commitment. They also help to make the marriage official, so you won’t want to be without these crucial pieces of jewelry on your big day.

Go small

A typical wedding in New York City hosts 146 guests. The problem with big weddings is you need more of everything, including space and food. It also takes longer to get your guests in and out of the venue and take photos. You’ll find most venues, as well as photographers, makeup artists and similar, won’t want to take on any more big weddings for 2022. But if you keep your wedding as small as possible, you’re more likely to be able to get wed next year. Keep your ceremony to the bare basics and you’ll be in and out in less than 30 minutes. Photos after the ceremony should take around the same amount of time. Flowers and bridal hair and makeup for just one or two people will be much easier to come by too. You can then book a large, lavish reception for 2023 where you can celebrate with all your friends and family.

2022 is set to be a busy year for weddings. But there are still things you can do to increase your chances of wedding the man or woman of your dreams next year.