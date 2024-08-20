Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services to Host End of Summer Splash

Westchester’s older adults can close out the summer with a pool party and barbecue on Thursday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains, located at 1800 Mamaroneck Avenue.

Sponsored by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS) and Westchester County Parks, the pool party is open to Westchester County residents age 60 and older.

With the pool closed to the public for the season, participants will have the pool for their exclusive use and can also enjoy shuffleboard, mini golf and fitness classes, free of charge. Entertainment will be provided by the band, Total Soul.

Admission and parking for the event are free; park passes are not required for this program. Space is limited and therefore registration is required to receive a barbecue lunch, which will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The deadline to register is Monday, August 26.

Rain date is Friday, September 6, 2024.

For more information and to register, call (914) 864-7275 or visit Saxon Woods Pool Party and Barbecue.