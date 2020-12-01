What’s Cookin’ – 10 Minute or Less Meals

Cooking at home is an excellent way to eat healthier and can also save you a lot of money! The drawback is the time it takes. Isn’t it easier to just get take-out? Not always. You could be standing in the line waiting for your food, or waiting for a delivery for a lot longer than 10 minutes!

Making a nutritious, cheap 10-minute meal is the perfect solution. With these tips, and some simple recipes, you can make super easy, healthy meals in a flash!

How to Make Food in Less Than 10 Minutes

Here are 5 top tips to get you ready to make delicious meals in 10 minutes or less:

Preparation is everything!

Plan your meals and shop accordingly. Have staples like tinned beans in your pantry and keep long-lasting veggies in the refrigerator, like carrots which can easily be used in more than one recipe, whether it’s a stir fry or a stew.

Cook once, eat twice

Whether you cook rice, pasta, a curry, or a roast, cook a bit extra. You can easily heat up some leftovers and have dinner ready in minutes!

Breakfast for dinner

Who says breakfast is only a good idea in the morning? It’s a quick meal that can easily be changed up to be super healthy and interesting.

Prep over the weekend

Think about the meals you want to make in the week and get ready for them. If you don’t have all the ingredients, make sure you shop for them, make dressings, pesto or salsas you’ll be using, and chop up the veggies you’ll need. You could even whip up a big pot of sauce and freeze it in portions!

Stretch meals

Making a 10-minute pot of pasta is simple when you use the roast chicken from the day before! Leftover curry from the night before could make a delicious filling for a wrap the next day.

Top 3 Recipes for Meals in Under 10 Minutes

Whether you need breakfast, lunch or dinner in 10 minutes or less, there’s a recipe for it. Here are some ideas:

Turkey Turtle Tacos

6 medium corn or flour tortillas

12 oz ground turkey

2tbs vegetable oil

1 tin of black (turtle) beans

1tbs taco seasoning

salt and pepper

1/2 cup guacamole or mashed avocado

or mashed avocado 1 large tomato, chopped

1/4 cup sour cream

1 lime, juiced

3tbs cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Heat skillet and add oil. Fry ground turkey with taco seasoning until it’s browned. Heat up tortillas while the turkey is cooking, Add black beans to turkey mix and warm while you spread guacamole on tortillas Add turkey and bean mix. Top with cilantro, tomatoe, sour cream and some squeezed lime juice.

TIP: Stock up on some store-bought tortillas, or, for the best results, whip up a batch of tortillas with a tortilla press like this: https://unocasa.com/products/tortilla-press ,

Halloumi Quinoa Salad

250 grams soaked quinoa

1 lemon, juiced

3tbs chopped mint

3tbs chopped cilantro

1 large tomato, diced

2 spring onions, chopped

1 block of halloumi, sliced

1tbs olive oil

2tsp capers

salt and pepper

1 red chilli, minced

1/2 clove garlic, minced

Instructions:

Toss the quinoa, 1 tbs of the lemon juice, herbs, tomatoes and spring onion together. Fry halloumi until golden. Whisk the olive oil, remaining lemon juice, chilli, garlic and capers together. Plate grain salad, top with halloumi and spoon dressing over.

TIP: Replace quinoa with any other grain like couscous, kasha, or bulgur wheat.

Pad Thai in a Flash

12oz chicken or tofu cut into strips

2/3 Cup of pre-made pad thai sauce

2tbs vegetable or wok oil

12oz medium dried rice noodles

4 eggs

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 cup ground, roasted peanuts

1 cup bean sprouts

1 lime cut into wedges

Instructions:

Soak or boil rice noodles until soft and drain. Heat oil in a large wok. Add garlic and eggs and scramble the eggs. Add chicken or tofu and mix well. Add noodles and stir until everything is cooked. Stir in ground peanuts. Serve with lime wedges and sprouts.

TIP: Buy your Pad Thai sauce online, or make it with this recipe when you prep your meals over the weekend.

Cooking Doesn’t Have to be a Chore!

By following these tips and experimenting with simple and quick recipes, you will be saving a lot of money! You’ll also have more time to do fun things instead of slaving away over a hot stove for hours!