Dessert after dinner is a must in my house but I don’t always have the time to make a cheesecake in the oven. This super easy and delicious recipe for no-bake cheesecakes is a perfect dessert for you to make for your sweetheart!

No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes Recipe

One sleeve of graham crackers

½ cup sugar (divided)

½ stick melted butter

8 oz cream cheese

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.

Crush the graham crackers in a Ziploc bag and mix them with ¼ cup sugar and ½ stick melted butter .

D ivide the mixture into the 12 liners , p ress down with the back of a spoon and s et aside .

In a mixer bowl, beat 8 o z of softened cream cheese for 2 minutes . Add ¼ cup sugar and 1 t sp vanilla and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream with ¼ cup sugar until stiff. Fold this whipped cream i nto the cream cheese mixture and d istribute evenly into the paper lined cups. S mooth the top s , then p lace in the refrigerator overnight. Just before serving, u nmold them , take them out of the paper liners and place them on a serving plate .

There are many options for decorating the cakes:

Sprinkle the tops with red and pink sprinkles .

Melt 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle on top .

P lace a spoonful of strawberry or raspberry jam into the center of each .

Dip strawberries in chocolate and place on e on top of each cheesecake .

The perfect ending to a quarantined Valentine’s Day! Enjoy and stay sweet!

Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson

BakedbySusan.com