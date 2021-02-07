Dessert after dinner is a must in my house but I don’t always have the time to make a cheesecake in the oven. This super easy and delicious recipe for no-bake cheesecakes is a perfect dessert for you to make for your sweetheart!
No-Bake Mini Cheesecakes Recipe
- One sleeve of graham crackers
- ½ cup sugar (divided)
- ½ stick melted butter
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
- Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners.
- Crush the graham crackers in a Ziploc bag and mix them with ¼ cup sugar and ½ stick melted butter.
- Divide the mixture into the 12 liners, press down with the back of a spoon and set aside.
- In a mixer bowl, beat 8 oz of softened cream cheese for 2 minutes. Add ¼ cup sugar and 1 tsp vanilla and mix well.
- In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream with ¼ cup sugar until stiff. Fold this whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and distribute evenly into the paper lined cups. Smooth the tops, then place in the refrigerator overnight. Just before serving, unmold them, take them out of the paper liners and place them on a serving plate.
There are many options for decorating the cakes:
- Sprinkle the tops with red and pink sprinkles.
- Melt 1/2 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips in the microwave and drizzle on top.
- Place a spoonful of strawberry or raspberry jam into the center of each.
- Dip strawberries in chocolate and place one on top of each cheesecake.
The perfect ending to a quarantined Valentine’s Day! Enjoy and stay sweet!
Susan O’Keefe is the baker/owner of Baked by Susan in Croton-on-Hudson
BakedbySusan.com