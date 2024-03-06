Westchester County Parks/Hudson River Fishermen’s Association to Host Youth Fishing Derby

Westchester County Parks and the Hudson River Fishermen’s Association will host their inaugural Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Croton Point Park in Croton on Hudson.

Westchester County Parks Commissioner, Kathy O’Connor said, “Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in the United States. We are excited to partner with the Hudson River Fishermen’s Association and to offer a new program for County youth to enjoy.”

Children ages 8 through 16 are invited to participate. Adult/parental supervision is required. Equipment and bait will be provided, or you can bring your own. Check in is at 9:30 a.m.; derby starts at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Pre-registration is required through Eventbrite for this free event.

Rain date is Sunday, April 7. Deadline for registration is Friday, April 5.

For more information visit the Westchester County Parks or call (914) 231-4645.

Croton Point Park is located at 1A Croton Point Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY 10520.