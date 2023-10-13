Psychic Peter? NFL Network’s Schrager makes Super Bowl LVIII Matchup after Picking Last Four Winners Successfully

Peter Schrager has become somewhat a bit of a psychic and one that those who follow the NFL have started to listen to very closely when he makes his judgements and predictions.

Known affectionately around the league and on the NFL Network as “Schrags”, the analyst is arguably one of the most respected across the sport. He knows what he is talking about and is clearly a football fan who lives and breathes it as much as the enthusiastic football fan does at home.

However, his words may have become extremely popular. Schrager has a track record when it comes to picking Super Bowl winners ahead of the start of a season that may make bookmakers wince in pain whenever he opens his mouth and starts discussing it on one of the shows he appears in or in his written articles.

Schrager is going for five out of five

While we are already five weeks into the 2023 NFL season, Schrags made his pick for the Super Bowl LVIII matchup ahead of the first Week 1 encounter, and also gave fans a winner with a score prediction in the process.

He revealed that he believed the showdown on February 11, 2023, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, would be contested between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Fransisco 49ers. He also shared that he believed that the defending Vince Lombardi trophy holders would retain their crown, as he predicted that they would come out as 34-28 victors.

Fans may already be aware that this would be a repeat of Super Bowl LIV, which was played in February 2020. That game saw the Chiefs defeat the Californian franchise 31-20 as they continued to defy any in-game NFL odds that were made available because of the double-digit deficit that they had faced. It was the third time in the post-season that they had to overcome them, but Patrick Mahomes and co. did with three touchdowns in the final quarter over a period of just 6 minutes and 13 seconds.

Will Schrager be right this time?

With the way that the 2023 NFL season is going thus far, it would not be a shock to see Schrager be made right for the fifth year in a row despite a lot of football still being left to play.

Although the Chiefs did not get off to the best start, they are 4-1 on the year, and there is an extra special buzz around Arrowhead as it seems Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now an item. While that has nothing to do with the football, there appears to be a new level of confidence across the organization. Of course, if Schrags’ prediction is right regarding the AFC West side, then it would be their fourth trip to the Super Bowl in the last five years, and it does look hard for any team to stop them.

The 49ers have been a dominant force, though. They – along with the Philadelphia Eagles – are the only team to still be unbeaten through five weeks of football, and they continue to put up a plethora of points in their games. They are the second-highest in terms of scoring (167) while giving up just 68 points (joint-second fewest).

The team has one of the best rosters in the NFC at the moment, and while many would have questioned their QB depth at the position, Brock Purdy continues to show that he is the real deal and a man who can be trusted when in the pocket.

Still so much NFL to be played

Given that we are only still in the early stages of the league, there is a lot of football still to be played. There are still moments in which these two fancied teams can encounter obstacles that they may not be able to overcome, while player injuries could also be detrimental to their efforts in the race for Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs have had to dig deep on numerous occasions already, while the 49ers have hardly been tested in truth. They still have to face the Eagles, as do the Chiefs, and these matchups can be rather telling on what might happen and whether Schrags is a psychic and a winner for the fifth time in a row.