From Kenneth Faried to Jimmer Fredette: The Post’s NCAA Tournament All-Denver Team

Denver, Colorado, has a rich history of college basketball. Over the years, the city has produced some exceptional players with successful careers in the NBA.

As the NCAA Tournament heats up, reflecting on some of the best players out of specific cities is always fun. And when it comes to Denver, some true basketball standouts have made their mark on the tournament over the years. The Denver Post recently put together its All-Denver Team, an impressive lineup.

Kenneth Faried

First up is Kenneth Faried, who played for Morehead State from 2008-2011. Known as the “Manimal,” Faried was a rebounding machine and helped lead his team to a stunning upset over Louisville in the 2011 tournament. He finished college with an incredible 1,673 rebounds, second all-time in NCAA Division I history.

He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice and earned All-American honours in his senior season. Faried was selected in the first round of the 2011 Draft by the Denver Nuggets and has since played for several NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets.

He was named the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year twice and earned All-American honours in his senior season. Faried was selected in the first round of the 2011 Draft by the Denver Nuggets and has since played for several NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets.

Alec Burks

Another standout on the All-Denver Team is Alec Burks, who played for the University of Colorado from 2010-2011. Burks was a dynamic scorer who averaged 20.5 points per game in the 2011 tournament. While his team fell short in the second round, Burks’ performance was a bright spot and helped cement his status as a future NBA player.

Chauncey Billups

Joining Fredette in the backcourt is Chauncey Billups, who played for the University of Colorado from 1995-1997. While Billups’ college career may not have been as flashy as some of the other players on this list, he went on to have an incredible NBA career and is considered one of the best clutch players ever.

Billups was a dominant force during college, averaging 18.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 1997 and was drafted by the Celtics with the third pick in the 1997 NBA season.

Jimmer Fredette

Jimmer Fredette is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters of his generation, and his skills on the court have earned him a place on the All-Denver team. Born in Glens Falls, New York, Fredette first gained national attention during his college career at Brigham Young University.

The All-Denver Team featured Jimmer Fredette, who played for BYU from 2007-2011.

Fredette was a scoring machine and became a household name during the 2011 tournament when he led his team to the Sweet 16. He averaged 28.8 points per game that season, and his incredible shooting range made him a threat from anywhere on the court.

Andre Miller

Another guard on the All-Denver Team is Andre Miller, who played for the University of Utah from 1995-1999. Miller was a master of the pick-and-roll and led his team to the championship game in 1998. He finished his college career with 721 assists, which is still a record for the University of Utah.

Alec Kravos

Kavros was a key player for the Denver Pioneers in 2005 when they made their first NCAA Tournament appearance in over 30 years. Kavros was a sharpshooter from beyond the arc and helped lead the Pioneers to a first-round upset over the fifth-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs. Kavros may not have gone on to play in the NBA like Faried, but he will always be remembered for his clutch shooting in that tournament.

Eric Benzel

Benzel was a 2008 Denver Pioneers team member that upset the fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins in the tournament’s first round. Benzel wasn’t a star player by any means, but he was a solid contributor on both ends of the court. He played with heart and determination, which is what March Madness is about.

Rodney Billups

Billups was a standout point guard for the Denver Pioneers from 2012-2016. He helped lead his team to two NCAA Tournament appearances and was named the Summit League Player of the Year in 2016. Billups was a dynamic playmaker who could score from anywhere on the court. He went on to play professionally overseas and is currently an assistant coach at the University of Colorado.

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson, a point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers, was born in Italy but grew up in Colorado Springs. Jackson played college basketball at Boston College, where he helped lead the Eagles to a victory over Texas in the first round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament. Jackson was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for his efforts, scoring 29 points in the victory over Texas.

Chase Budinger

Chase Budinger is a name that is synonymous with the University of Arizona basketball program. Budinger’s performance in the 2009 NCAA Tournament earned him a spot on The Post’s NCAA Tournament All-Denver Team. His scoring ability and athleticism were on full display, and he proved to be one of the most exciting players in the tournament.

Summary

These are some of the most prolific basketball players in the history of the All-Denver team. They have a remarkable career in the NBA, which has made them legends of the game. Basketball fans will surely remember this lineup in the years to come.