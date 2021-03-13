Progressive Slate of Long-time Crotonites Receives Democratic, Working Families Endorsements for Village Offices 

IN MEMORIAM

It is with profound regret and condolences that we note the sudden passing of

Croton-on-Hudson Trustee John Habib (pictured at left).

Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh and Trustees Sherry Horowitz and John Habib, who are running as a slate for re-election to the Croton Village Board of Trustees in the November 2, 2021 election, have won the support of the Working Families Party and the Croton Democratic Committee. Petitioning began March 2.

Brian Pugh, Incumbent Nominee for Mayor, is a Croton native who was elected Mayor in 2017 after previously serving on the Board of Trustees.

He said, “Facing the Covid-19 pandemic was a challenge few could have imagined, but working with our community, the Board of Trustees has helped see the village government through the challenge, conserving our Village’s financial resources while ensuring that essential services are delivered. Now we must work together to build back better by making the capital investments in equipment that our first responders need, completing infrastructure projects like Croton Point Avenue, expanding our tax base and creating new housing opportunities that are accessible at all income levels.”

Sherry Horowitz, Incumbent Nominee for Trustee, was first elected to the Board in 2017. She is a longtime resident and small business owner in Croton who created Childrenspace, a well-known and much respected Village institution for over 40 years.

She said, “I have a vision for Croton that combines the warmth and friendliness of a small town vibe with the promise of a progressive and engaged citizenry. At this time, when we are being encouraged to reimagine our institutions, I am excited about the unique opportunities we’ve been given to continue creating the Village we want to see.

“A Village where the private sector, the School District and the municipality are all working diligently to reduce our carbon footprint and to transition to renewable energy sources. A Village that has created a community solar project on the DPW building and is pursuing a carport solar initiative at the train station. A Village that has invested in electric vehicles for its municipal fleet and installed charging stations at both the Municipal Building and the train.

“A Village that values its history, that provides its residents with monthly opportunities to come together in a safe, reflective space to discuss important, and sometimes challenging issues; a Village that supports both community policing practices and the development of workforce and mixed income housing. I am proud to continue pursuing a progressive agenda for the Village I love and represent!”

John Habib, Incumbent Nominee for Trustee (and proudly a part-time employee with the Croton Recreation Department in the 1970s), was first elected to the Board in 2019. He owns a law firm in Westchester County, and has managed law firms active across the United States and overseas throughout his 30-year career as an attorney.

He said, “I grew up in the Village of Croton. I am honored to have the chance to add to the sterling contributions made to our Village by successive Democratic administrations, such as Croton Landing and the Riverside Apartments development. “I’m particularly proud to contribute my previous experience managing chambers of commerce towards helping our local business community re-launch the Croton Business Council. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board, and Croton’s businesses and residents to revitalize the local economy as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Statement from Croton United Roseann Schuyler, Chair of Croton United, provided the following statement: “Croton United has not run a slate of candidates in a couple of years. We still exist as an advocacy group, and may become active in electoral politics again in the future, but there are no plans to run a slate this year.”]



