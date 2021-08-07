Congratulations to the Summer 2021 River Journal North Pet of the Month

Meet Bella.

Bella is a 3-year-old part Siberian Husky and part Australian Shepard rescue dog.

She loves to sit by the front door and watch all that is going on outside.

One of her favorite activities is having a play date with her cousins Oreo and Gracie.

Bella is friendly and lovable to all who meet her. Thanks to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue for saving Bella and allowing her to be part of our family.

Bella and her family will receive a special gift basket from Croton Pet Station.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal or River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.