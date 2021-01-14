Westminster Walks its Dog Show to Westchester

The grandest of all puppy pageants is taking a break from the Big Apple this year in favor of a play date at the historic, 67-acre Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown. Due to the pandemic, organizers felt it would be safer for spectators and the 207 dog breeds involved to hold the event outdoors rather than in Madison Square Garden, which has hosted the event for more than a century. The event will also move from February to the weekend of June 11-13, 2021. Westminster Kennel Club President Charlton Reynders III remarked in a statement: “The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations.”