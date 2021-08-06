Join a Free Barre Workout Class at Croton Point Park

Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) is offering free barre workout classes at Croton Point Park as part of a new Fit in the Park Series. The outdoor sessions are open to any level of fitness. Future dates at Croton Point Park are Aug. 11 and Oct. 6, from 5:45-7 p.m. In the event of rain cancelations, participants will be notified of rain dates. Participants must bring their own mats or towels. No other equipment is necessary, but personal weights or resistance bands can be used. Fit in the Park is hosted by WPF, Xtend Barre, and Westchester County Parks, and sponsored by NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Registration is required > eventbrite.com/e/fit-in-the-park-tickets-15707943782