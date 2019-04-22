Irvington Artist Donates Collection of His Work to Decorate Lifting Up Westchester’s Men’s Shelter

Antonio Alvarez, a long-time resident of Irvington, recently donated two dozen of his works on canvas and wood paneling to Lifting Up Westchester for use in decorating its Open Arms Men’s Shelter located in downtown White Plains.

“We are very proud of Open Arms which was newly renovated in 2016 but the shelter had plain white walls that made it look a bit institutional. When Tony learned that we were looking for ways to make the shelter a bit more cheerful for our residents, he immediately offered to donate some of his work. We were expecting a canvas or two – not 24!” said Lifting Up Westchester’s CEO, Anahaita Kotval.

Alvarez, who was born in Cuba, is an expert in restoration and conservation of art works on paper. His firm, Alvarez Conservation Services in Manhattan has achieved national prominence. Although Alvarez started painting in childhood, he only returned to it seriously a few years back and his work has been featured in a number of galleries across Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

Of his donation, Alvarez said ”there is nothing “extraordinary” about me making the paintings available…. the fact that my work could end up being used for lifting the spirits of my fellow men… translates -in my mind- not only as an honor, but as a privilege.”

Lifting Up Westchester will be hosting a reception on May 8th from 4 to 6 pm at the Open Arms Shelter where residents will have the opportunity to meet the artist. Members of the community are invited to drop by to see the artwork. Please contact Lauren Dubinsky at ldubinsky@liftingupwestchester.org or 914-949-3098 ext.9741 if you’d like to attend.