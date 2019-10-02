Yafell Serulle, MD, PhD, Named Director, Neuroendovascular Surgery, at Phelps Hospital

Dr. Yafell Serulle, a board-certified internventional neuroradiologist, has joined Phelps Hospital as the Director of Neuroendovascular Surgery. He is also on the faculty of Neuroendovascular Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Both hospitals are part of Northwell Health. A subspecialty of neurosurgery, neuroendovascular surgery takes place inside a person’s blood vessels. It is minimally invasive and relies on high-end imaging technology to help a physician guide surgical instruments. Its purpose is to treat problems that occur inside blood vessels in the brain so as to prevent conditions such as headaches, seizures, or stroke.

Dr. Serulle holds a PhD in neuroscience from New York University School of Medicine (NYU) and an MD from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena in his native Dominican Republic. He completed several years of postgraduate training in neuroradiology, diagnostic radiology, and internal medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and at NYU. Before joining Phelps/Northwell, Dr. Serulle was the Stroke Medical Director at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Aventura, Florida. Prior to that, he was a neurointerventional surgeon at two regional medical centers in Florida—Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation and Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami.

“I am excited to lead the new neuroendovascular service at Phelps and to be able to bring world class care to the Westchester community,” said Dr. Serulle. “I am very proud of the phenomenal team we have assembled here, with a state of the art neuroscience center covering all subspecialties of neuroscience. This speaks of the high level of commitment that Phelps Hospital and Northwell Health have to deliver the best possible care to our patients in Westchester.”

Dr. Serulle has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, written chapters in medical textbooks, and presented nationally and internationally on a variety of topics in neuroradiology and neuroendovascular surgery. He has been a reviewer for multiple peer-reviewed journals—and is licensed to practice medicine in five states: Florida, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and of course, New York. In addition to English, he is fluent in three languages: German, French, and his native Spanish. He lives in Dobbs Ferry with his wife and three children.

Dr. Serulle is now seeing patients at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurology, located at Phelps Hospital, 755 North Broadway, Suite 560, in Sleepy Hollow. For an appointment, please call 914-269-1930.